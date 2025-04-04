Congo-Kinshasa: Crisis Escalates in the Congo - M23 Advances, Peace Talks Collapse

M23 rebels continue their military offensive in the eastern region as peace talks collapse and regional dynamics continue to shift.

Despite diplomatic efforts to stop hostilities in the Eastern Congo, the M23 rebels have continued to capture key cities, including Goma, Bukavu, and Walikale. Their advance has significantly weakened the Congolese military presence in these areas, disrupting local governance and displacing tens of thousands of civilians. Walikale's capture is particularly significant due to its rich mineral deposits, which provide crucial funding for armed groups operating in the region.

Steward Muhindo, a member of Congolese civil society organization LUCHA, described the dire conditions faced by civilians in dialogue with Peoples Dispatch:

"The situation is not good. The killings continue in areas controlled by M23. It's very difficult for civilians as there is no humanitarian assistance now, as many people have run because of war, and their homes including displacement camps have been destroyed. The humanitarian situation is very bad, and crimes against civilians and the minerals of the country continue to be robbed, even in areas where the Congolese army is in control."

Regional mediation in turmoil

M23, which claims to be fighting for the rights of ethnic Tutsis in eastern Congo, has faced international sanctions, particularly from the European Union. In response, the rebels withdrew from ongoing peace negotiations, further deepening the crisis. Their decision to walk away from dialogue has dashed hopes for a ceasefire and reinforced their commitment to achieving military dominance.

Last week, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame had met in Doha, Qatar, in an attempt to broker peace. However, despite releasing a joint statement calling for de-escalation, no concrete resolutions seem to have emerged.

Further, Angola, which had played a key mediating role, officially withdrew from peace negotiations on March 24. In response, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) have formed another group to continue the peace efforts, which includes former African heads of state who would help lead negotiations. Whether this new approach will yield meaningful progress remains uncertain.

However, according to Muhindo, ordinary Congolese citizens have little faith in these diplomatic maneuvers: "The general mood in Congo - we are tired. We have lived through conflict for a long time. It's not our fault that there is war, but every time, it is civilians who suffer most due to decisions made by different leaders in the region. We are tired of Congolese and regional leaders who are not serious about a long-lasting solution. Their goal is not peace, including international leaders that continue to support tribal politics in Congo."

Congo seeks US military assistance

As the crisis deepens, President Tshisekedi has reportedly offered a deal to the United States which provides access to Congo's vast mineral wealth in exchange for military assistance against M23. The DRC is home to some of the world's most valuable minerals, including cobalt, lithium, and copper - essential resources for the global technology and renewable energy industries.

Tshisekedi's proposal is seen as a desperate bid to strengthen the Congolese military's position, but it also reflects the geopolitical significance of Congo's natural resources.

Yet, according to Muhindo, many Congolese citizens have lost faith in their president's leadership: "People don't trust Tshisekedi because he is part of the problem. He has not led the country well, corruption has persisted in the country. We don't have an army that is able to protect the country. There is no progress with the peace talks. The war continues in Congo. M23 has continued with the atrocities. Symbolically, it is progress for the Rwandan president and Congolese president to meet, but for the ordinary civilians, nothing has changed."

Burundi raises alarm over Rwandan intentions

Meanwhile, regional tensions were further inflamed after Burundi accused Rwanda of planning an attack against its territory. Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye told BBC that intelligence sources had uncovered a Rwandan strategy to destabilize Burundi, a claim that Rwanda was quick to dismiss as baseless.

A deepening crisis with no clear resolution

The situation in eastern DRC continues to deteriorate, with M23 rebels gaining ground and diplomatic efforts failing to produce viable solutions. The rebels' refusal to negotiate or withdraw from their invasion in Congo signals a prolonged and uncertain conflict ahead.

Muhindo notes the need for Congo to take responsibility in protecting its people: "It's the responsibility of Congo to protect its citizens, administer justice to the many people affected, and charge those with crimes against Congolese. Further, he says Uganda and Rwanda need to respect international law. It doesn't help to build development in Africa if peace is not established. If there is peace in Congo, the region will benefit and grow, but if the conflict persists, the majority in the region will continue to suffer."

For the people of eastern Congo, the situation remains tense. Civilians continue to be caught in the crossfire, with displacement and humanitarian needs rising sharply. As regional and international actors scramble for solutions of genuine or calculated geopolitical interests, the specter of a prolonged war looms large.