Congo-Kinshasa: Armed Violence Displaces Thousands As Cholera Outbreak Worsens

Ongoing violence in North and South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to kill, injure and displace civilians, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned.

Intense clashes between local armed groups and M23 rebels were reported on Thursday in the town of Masisi Centre in North Kivu.

Preliminary reports from partners on the ground indicate at least two civilian fatalities and multiple injuries, with several wounded evacuated to Masisi General Hospital.

Meanwhile, many civilians remain confined to their homes due to active crossfire, intensifying fear and limited access to basic needs and services.

"The volatility of frontlines and ongoing combat have rendered comprehensive assessments impossible," OCHA said.

Despite international support, armed groups have made significant recent gains, particularly the M23 movement, which claims to defend the interests of Congolese Tutsi - many of whom were exiled to Rwanda - and is reportedly backed by Rwandan forces. The extremist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) also remain active in the region.

Delivering lifesaving aid

In eastern Masisi, where the security situation allows, UN partners are delivering critical aid to displaced and returning populations.

OCHA noted that since yesterday, partners have been distributing household and hygiene kits to more than 500 displaced households in Sake's collective centre.

Furthermore, 19 of 24 water points in Sake have been rehabilitated, restoring access to safe water for over 4,000 households.

Fresh clashes in South Kivu

In South Kivu, fighting flared again on Tuesday in Fizi Territory, as local armed groups clashed with M23 fighters.

The violence struck the villages of Mulima and Lusuku - both already sheltering thousands of displaced families - prompting another wave of forced displacement.

Cholera outbreak

Meanwhile, in the southern province of Tanganyika, a rapidly escalating cholera outbreak is placing thousands at risk.

As of Wednesday, nine out of 11 health zones in the province are affected, with more than 1,450 confirmed cases and 27 deaths reported since January - a six-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

UN health partners point to severely limited access to safe water - with less than 20 per cent coverage in affected areas - and insufficient healthcare capacity to manage cases effectively.