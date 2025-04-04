Uganda Airlines Leads Community Clean-Up in Entebbe to Enhance Aviation Safety

Entebbe, Uganda — In a bid to promote environmental conservation and enhance aviation safety, Uganda Airlines has launched a community clean-up initiative in Kigungu, Entebbe.

The airline conducted its first clean-up last weekend as part of its broader Flight Path Sustainability Project, aimed at mitigating bird strikes at Entebbe International Airport through better waste management.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Kigungu residents and local leaders, focused on collecting and disposing of waste, particularly plastic and byproducts from fish processing, which have long contributed to bird activity in the area.

The accumulation of garbage along the shores of Lake Victoria has historically attracted birds in search of food, thereby increasing the risk of bird strikes on aircraft flight paths--one of the most significant safety concerns for aviation.

Speaking at the event, Shaiklah Rahim Lamar, Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations at Uganda Airlines, emphasized the importance of reducing bird-attracting waste to ensure safer skies. Entebbe, known for its bird sanctuary, sees high bird traffic from nearby Mabamba Bay, a factor that significantly increases bird strike risks during takeoff and landing. Such incidents can lead to costly flight disruptions, grounded aircraft, and cancellations.

The Flight Path Sustainability Project, launched in November 2022, aims to reduce bird concentrations around the airport by 40% while encouraging community-led waste management solutions. The project also creates economic opportunities for residents by transforming waste into valuable resources, promoting recycling initiatives.

Uganda Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, stating that engaging local communities in initiatives such as this monthly clean-up will not only enhance aviation safety but also improve sanitation and public health.

The clean-up exercise will now take place on the last Saturday of every month, ensuring a long-term impact in maintaining a safer and cleaner environment around Entebbe International Airport.