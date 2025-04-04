Uganda: Katikkiro Urges Men to Take Lead in HIV/Aids Fight Ahead of Kabaka's Birthday Run

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called upon men to be firm and bold in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

He made these remarks while meeting corporate companies and dignitaries supporting the Kabaka Birthday Run 2025 at Bulange, Mengo.

With just days to the highly anticipated Kabaka's Birthday Run, set to take place this Sunday, various corporate organizations and individuals, including the Uganda Youth Council and Ghetto Youths led by General Damulira Christopher, gathered at Bulange to show their support for the cause.

The Kabaka's Birthday Run kits were officially handed over by Katikkiro Mayiga, who emphasized the crucial role men play in curbing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

"Men are key in the fight against HIV/AIDS since they have an upper hand in the establishment of sexual relationships," Mayiga stated, urging them to take responsibility and lead by example.

He also applauded the Kabaka's subjects, including corporate companies, for their commitment to the initiative, stressing the importance of collective action in tackling pressing public health issues.

Among the key contributors to the cause were the Uganda Youth Council and NRM vice chairpersons from various regions.

They reaffirmed their dedication to working alongside the Buganda Kingdom to address issues affecting the wider public.

Brenda Kiconco, Secretary for Women Affairs, also echoed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing HIV/AIDS, alongside statements from other dignitaries and NRM leaders who emphasized their commitment to community welfare.

The Kabaka's Birthday Run continues to stand as a significant event in Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS, rallying people from all walks of life to unite for a healthier future.