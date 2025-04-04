Uganda, Ethiopia Resume Joint Ministerial Commission After Six Year Break

Following a six-year break, the Ethiopia-Uganda Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) kicked off in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odongo Jeje Abubakhar led a large delegation of ministers and technical officials from key sectors of trade and investment, transport, immigration and customs, energy and natural resources development, defence and security, among others.

The Ethiopia-Uganda JMCs, are expected to be held biennially on a rotational basis in accordance with the agreement establishing the Joint Ministerial Commission JMC in 2011.

In 2019, the two countries held the 3rd Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in Kampala.

Post-Covid19 pandemic, the fourth session that opened yesterday, will close today, April, 4.

Speaking at the opening of the senior official's meeting , Amb. Richard Kabonero, the Head of the Department of Regional Economic Cooperation and representing the Permanent Secretary Mr. Vincent Bagiire, highlighted the historical bonds between Ethiopia and Uganda dating back to years of exceptional cooperation and mutual understanding.

He recognized the strategic significance of the Joint Ministerial Commission since its establishment in 1993 and recalling the Third JMC held in Kampala in 2019.

"These engagements highlight Uganda's dedication to fostering bilateral cooperation and advancing shared interests, including economic partnerships and peace initiatives," he said.

"This fourth session provides an invaluable platform to review achievements, address emerging challenges, and chart the way forward."

Amb. Zerinu Abebe, the acting Director-General for African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, noted that this JMC will enhance longstanding cordial relationship between Ethiopia and Uganda, noting that the two countries have deep bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will enhance

cooperation in various sectors, hence enhancing relationships.

" I believe today's deliberations will allow us to reflect on the areas of cooperation that we are already committed to and to further explore new areas of possible cooperation," he said.

Negotiations underway are taking place in an expectant and cordial atmosphere with Ethiopian Ambassdor to Uganda Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu underscoring the importance of concluding bilateral MoUs to serve as frameworks to strengthen the relationship, seeing it as an opportunity to deepen collaboration in defence and security cooperation.

Uganda's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and Economic Commission to Africa,Rebecca Amuge Otengo underscored the importance of regular JMCs in offering opportunities to review the progress of the bilateral relationship.

She emphasized the role of the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs in ensuring that the decisions are implemented but also that the relationships flourish.