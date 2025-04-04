Kenya: Senaji 'Honoured' to Be Named Nyasa's Captain for New Season

Nairobi — Kenyan international Clyde Senaji says he is honoured to have been named captain of Malawian top flight side Nyasa Big Bullets ahead of their 2025-26 season which kicks off this weekend.

Senaji said his dream is to lead the club to reclaim the Malawian Premier League in the new season. Kenyan international Senaji was named Nyasa's captain for the new campaign, having served as the assistant last season.

He will be playing in his third season with the Malawian giants whom he joined in 2022 from Kenyan side Tusker FC. In his first season, Senaji won all the trophies they competed in, but last campaign they only won one, the Top 8 Cup and finished third in the league.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net from Blantyre, Senaji says he wants to lead the team back to the title as captain.

"Last season was really tough for us because we couldn't defend our title. This season, the ambition is clear, to reclaim the Premier League crown. As captain, that is my number one target and ambition and I want to do all I can and lead from the front to help the team succeed. I know we have the ability. We have a very strong squad and we have already shown that in pre-season," said the utility player.

Senaji has described it as a great honor being handed the captaincy armband and has vowed to lead by example as the side hunts for glory.

"It is really a great honor when as a foreigner, the team trusts you this much. I feel really appreciated and I want to repay that faith by doing the best for the team. It is not easy being a leader but I am up to the task," added Senaji.