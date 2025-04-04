Malawi: MEC CEO Participates in Multi-Stakeholders Dialogue On Political Party Financing - Malawi Electoral Commission

The Chief Elections Officer of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Mr. Andrew Mpesi, participated in a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Political Party Financing, organized by Youth and Society (YAS) on 3rd April 2025 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

The high-level dialogue brought together representatives from all registered political parties, civil society organizations, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the Malawi Electoral Commission, legal experts, and development partners. The event aimed to enhance participants' awareness and shared understanding of Malawi's regulatory frameworks on political party financing, fostering a fair and transparent political environment ahead of the September 16, 2025, General Elections and beyond.

As part of the program, Mr. Mpesi participated in a panel discussion focusing on the role of various stakeholders in promoting ethical financing practices that support free, fair, and credible elections and accountable governance.

During the discussion, he emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the development of legal frameworks governing political financing in Malawi.

"Every legal framework must operate within a political system that can support its implementation. We can have a well-crafted legal framework, but if it does not integrate into the political system, it becomes ineffective," Mpesi stated.

In addition to the panel discussion, Dr. Augustine Magolowondo delivered a presentation on Political Party and Campaign Financing, which was followed by an interactive plenary session where attendees engaged in discussions and posed questions on the subject matter.

The Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Political Party Financing was convened by YAS in collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) under the theme "Fair Play: Keeping the Promise on Political Party Financing."