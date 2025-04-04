Ethiopia: Nation's Draft Trade Policy Signals Readiness for WTO Membership

4 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's new draft trade policy demonstrates the country's preparedness to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the near future, according to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI).

During a concluding stakeholders' panel discussion held yesterday, the ministry sought additional input on the draft policy.

Speaking at the event, MoTRI Minister Kassahun Gofe (PhD) noted that Ethiopia has lacked a formal trade policy for 117 years. However, despite this absence, the country has achieved significant economic progress through macroeconomic reforms over the past seven years.

The minister emphasized that the adoption of the new trade policy signals Ethiopia's commitment to WTO accession. Additionally, the country has finalized preparations to launch a trial phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in collaboration with 12 selected nations. The publication of a revised tariff book is also expected soon; further facilitating Ethiopia's participation in AfCFTA.

Efforts to create conducive trading environment have yielded results. Over the past eight months, Ethiopia issued 2.5 million new business licenses and renewals, while also reducing the average processing time for licenses from 32 days to just 7 days.

Kassahun acknowledged that the absence of a trade policy has long hindered Ethiopia's ability to negotiate bilateral, regional, and continental trade agreements effectively. He stressed that WTO membership would support AfCFTA's implementation, helping to integrate Ethiopia's markets with regional and global partners while fostering economic growth.

Furthermore, Ethiopia has generated 4.5 billion USD in export earnings within just eight months, with total export revenue expected to reach 6 billion USD by the end of the fiscal year.

