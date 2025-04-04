Ethiopia: Ministry to Revise Tourism Policy Framework

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has announced plans to revise the national tourism policy framework to align with ongoing sector reforms and enhance the country's global competitiveness.

During a stakeholder consultation held yesterday, the Ministry emphasized that updating the 13-year-old policy is necessary to reflect emerging trends, technological advancements, and new opportunities in the tourism sector.

Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa stated that Ethiopia, recognized for its rich historical, natural, and cultural tourism resources, must modernize its tourism framework to improve its international standing and maximize economic benefits.

"The revised policy will help strengthen domestic tourism, boost Ethiopia's image, and expand the sector's contributions to the economy," she noted.

She further emphasized that technological advancements in the global tourism industry necessitate a policy update that integrates digital innovation, sustainability practices, and improved tourism governance.

The new policy aims to enhance Ethiopia's global tourism competitiveness, create more job opportunities and strengthen the workforce, expand and diversify tourism destinations, promote sustainable tourism development and strengthen market linkages and increase investment in the sector.

MoT's senior official Yezihalem Sisay (PhD) noted that Ethiopia has not yet fully capitalized on its tourism potential due to low international competitiveness, limited investment, and workforce challenges.

"The new policy will enable Ethiopia to develop tourism destinations comprehensively, expand new attractions, and create stronger market connections to boost the industry's growth," he said.

Stakeholders at the consultation welcomed the revision, stating that an updated policy would strengthen Ethiopia's tourism sector, increase revenue, and improve the country's global image. They emphasized the need for inclusive planning, better governance, and stronger promotional strategies to ensure the sector's long-term success.

With these reforms, Ethiopia aims to position itself as a leading tourism destination in Africa, driving economic growth and sustainable development in the sector.