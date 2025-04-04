Kenya: Muturi Accuses Ruto of Corruption in Explosive Tell-All Interview

Nairobi — Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has made explosive allegations against President William Ruto, accusing him of overseeing corrupt dealings behind the scenes while publicly preaching integrity.

In a candid interview with NTV's Fixing the Nation, Muturi, who served in Ruto's Cabinet for nearly two years, claimed the president was "irredeemably corrupt" and portrayed a dual character--one for the public and another in private.

"He is quite a dangerous character. I think Ruto is unfit for the position of president. I have no bitterness; this is my honest assessment," Muturi said. "When I watch him tell members of the Cabinet that he doesn't want to see corruption in his government, I always wonder because I know the kind of person he is."

Muturi alleged that Ruto tried to pressure him into approving a Sh129 billion deal with Russian investors to fund a tree-planting initiative. According to Muturi, the president called him during COP28 in Dubai, urging him to sign documents authorising the deal at the airport--an action Muturi refused, citing legal and procedural concerns.

"The Sh129 billion deal was presented as a grant to plant three billion trees. But I told them, such funds can only go through the Treasury, not directly to a ministry," he said.

He further claimed that the project, like others pushed by the president, was a money-making scheme disguised as development. "Whenever Ruto comes up with a project, it's about money," he stated.

Muturi also linked Ruto to the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dam projects, for which the government secured a Ksh.63 billion loan from the Italian firm CMC di Ravenna. He said he declined to sign off on the projects due to discrepancies in cost and quality, and concerns about accountability.

"The Italians were paid billions. In Kimwarer, nothing has happened because the report was faulty. They wanted me to sign, and I declined," Muturi said, adding that Ruto personally engaged with Italy's leadership over the matter.

Muturi, who was dismissed from the Cabinet in recent reshuffles and replaced by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, denied having a personal vendetta. He maintained that his revelations are based on facts and expressed willingness to share supporting documents in soft copy.

His allegations are the latest twist in what has become a very public fallout with President Ruto.