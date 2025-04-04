Zimbabwe: Mother Charged With Trafficking After Advertising Newborn On Facebook, Giving Baby Away

A mother who gave away her newborn baby to another woman is in trouble following her arrest on allegations of contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Christabel Muringami is jointly charged with Tabeth Chenyika, the woman she gave her baby.

The two appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and were remanded in custody to Friday for bail application.

According to the State, sometime in January 2025 accused one (Muringami) hatched a plan to traffick her child soon after birth for an unlawful purpose.

"She then advertised on a Facebook page called Adoption that she was about to deliver and invited anyone who wanted a baby to contact her.

"She linked up with accused two (Chenyika), and the two conspired to traffic the child.

"On 10 February 2025, accused one travelled from Bulawayo to Harare and registered the pregnancy at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity wing, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

"On 25 February 2025, accused one gave birth to a baby girl at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and was discharged on 28 February 2025.

"On 6 March 2025, the two accused contacted each other and met in Letombo, Msasa, Harare where accused one unlawfully surrendered the custody of the infant to accused two and effectively facilitated an authorised adoption," the State alleges.

The court heard that on 29 March 2025, Muringami was arrested following a tip-ff that she had delivered and disposed of the child.

She then allegedly led to the arrest of Chenyika and the recovery of the child in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare.

The child was placed in the custody and care of the Department of Social Welfare.

Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted.