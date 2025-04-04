Zimbabwe: Mutoko RDC Threatens Legal Action Against Errant Mining Companies

THE Mutoko Rural District Council has vowed to take legal action against mining companies which are not remitting dues as part of efforts to step up compliance in the mining town.

This follows revelations that mining companies operating in the community are owing the local authority money running into millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. In turn, the council is failing to fund critical services.

Speaking to stakeholders during the Road Rehabilitation and Other Development Projects Stakeholders Meeting in Mutoko recently, Mutoko Rural District Council CEO, Biriat Tasarira, said after exhausting all possible avenues, taking the legal route was the only way out.

"Some of the mining companies are not religiously paying taxes due to the local authorities. A situation where some of the companies are up to date while others are not is presenting challenges. Despite numerous follow-ups. You still find that we can't get data on production returns timeously from these companies.

"Inasmuch as we are persuading them to pay, we are now forced to take action. All the companies that are not paying dues will be taken for litigation through our lawyers. Some of the companies have become so reluctant that they are not even coming up with any payment plans," he said.

He said the same companies which are not paying taxes are the ones which are found wanting when it comes to producing data on their production returns.

Tasarira also committed the Mutoko Rural District Council to work with other key stakeholders in the area in tracking Corporate Social Responsibility projects in the area in a bid to make sure that the companies in the locality are implementing meaningful activities.

The impending convergence of stakeholders comes after efforts invested by stakeholders such as Silveira House, which has implemented projects aimed at uniting miners, communities and government departments to identify and mitigate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks associated with the extraction of critical minerals in the targeted districts.

The flagship of such projects has empowered communities, enabling them to actively participate in advocacy for their environmental, economic, social, and cultural rights.

"The companies go for half a decade giving a report that they are working on a certain project, which will never be completed. The local authority will have to organize meetings with councilors of the particular wards where the activities are taking place in order to appreciate the CSR activities under implementation.

"For instance, building a classroom block should not last for five years. These meetings will go a long way to tracking progress," added Tasarira.