Zimbabwe: Passengers Hail Move to Introduce Breathalysers At Roadblocks

The Government's decision to procure breathalysers for use at roadblocks has been welcomed as a vital step towards reducing road carnage caused by drunk and reckless drivers.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) praised the initiative, describing it as a progressive measure that could significantly enhance road safety.

In a statement, PAZ national coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Goliati commended the Government for responding to calls for stricter traffic enforcement.

"This move is a significant step towards enhancing road safety and reducing the alarming number of accidents caused by reckless and drunk driving," he said.

Zimbabwe continues to grapple with high rates of traffic accidents.

In 2023 alone, 2 099 people lost their lives while 9 955 were injured in 51 924 road traffic accidents, according to official statistics.

Mr Goliati urged both motorists and passengers to play an active role in improving road safety by adhering to traffic laws and reporting reckless driving.

"Educating drivers, enhancing infrastructure and advocating for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations are crucial in promoting a culture of road safety," he said.

The Government has also tightened driver licensing requirements and mandated the installation of speed-limiting devices in public transport vehicles as part of broader road safety reforms.

Mr Goliati said combining these measures with the use of breathalysers will go a long way in reducing road traffic accidents.

"As PAZ, we are pleased that the Government has listened to our pleas.

"We will continue to work with the Government and other stakeholders to promote road safety awareness and advocate for policies that prioritise the safety and well-being of all road users."