Uganda: Ministry of Education Presents Budget, Arts Teachers Left Behind

4 April 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, has presented a proposed budget of Shs 843.99 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year to the Education and Sports Committee of Parliament.

However, arts teachers were left disappointed after State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi announced there would be no salary increase for them due to budgetary constraints.

"We will not be able to increase salaries for arts teachers in the financial year 2025/2026," Lugoloobi told the committee.

The decision maintains a stark salary disparity between arts and science teachers. Currently, arts teachers with degrees earn about Shs 900,000, while their science counterparts take home up to Shs 4 million.

During the session, lawmakers raised additional concerns over the deteriorating condition of army-run schools.

There are over 37 primary and 11 secondary army schools, many in need of urgent attention.

However, the Ministry of Education appeared to shift responsibility for their maintenance to the Ministry of Defence.

The committee also questioned the closure of several Primary Teachers' Colleges (PTCs) without clear plans for their repurposing.

Members warned that the closures have contributed to a growing shortage of qualified primary school teachers and urged the Ministry to act swiftly to resolve the crisis.

While the Ministry's budget outlines its plans for the coming fiscal year, the committee's concerns highlight persistent gaps and challenges in Uganda's education sector.

