Uganda: Magoro Residents Petition Vice President Over Disputed Angisa Land

Residents of Magoro Sub-county in Katakwi District have petitioned Vice President Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo over the contested Angisa land, which the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) claims as part of the Pian-Upe Game Reserve.

Angisa, located in Magoro Sub-county and bordering Nabilatuk District to the east and Lake Opeta to the south, comprises 10 villages with 541 households and an estimated population of 2,918.

The settlement dates back to the 1950s but was abandoned during insecurity in 1965, forcing residents into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

On August 21, 2021, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni responded to concerns raised by Vice President Alupo in a cabinet session held on July 28, 2021.

In his letter, the President instructed the Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Attorney General, and State Minister for Teso Affairs to consult with the people of Katakwi and encourage them to consider compensation.

However, the residents insist that the land is customary and should not be compensated but rather restored to them.

Katakwi District LCV Chairperson Geoffrey Omolo, who read the petition on behalf of the Magoro Sub-county leadership, called for President Museveni's direct intervention to compel UWA to vacate the disputed land and allow residents to return to their ancestral home.

The petition also urges government support in releasing restricted land for farming and grazing activities.

Other key demands include the rehabilitation of Angisa Road, the construction of a community school, and the procurement of the Kamenu Ferry to ease transportation.

Residents Patrick Eria Emongot and Stella Aguti appealed for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing dispute, accusing UWA of past incidents of excessive force that resulted in property destruction and displacement.

The petition also requests that the government organize a dialogue involving at least 100 local representatives to examine the historical ownership of the land.

In response, Vice President Alupo promised to relay the concerns to President Museveni and pledged to facilitate a meeting between the President and 100 elders from Katakwi to discuss the land matter.

Alupo backed the residents' plea, stressing that allowing them to return to their land for commercial agriculture is crucial in addressing food insecurity in the region.