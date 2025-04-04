Ugandan Broadcasters Demand Justice for Attacked Journalists, Compensation for Equipment

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has pledged to pursue justice for journalists who were assaulted during last month's Kawempe North by-election.

The association is demanding accountability from security officers involved in the attacks and compensation for damaged media equipment.

During a meeting with State Minister for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga, NAB executives outlined a series of concerns and called for government intervention to safeguard journalists while on duty.

Among NAB's key demands are:

Accountability for individual officers responsible for acts of violence against journalists

Compensation for media equipment damaged during election coverage

Government guarantees for journalists' safety while reporting in the field

A reduction in regulatory fees levied by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) for various services

NAB Chief Executive Officer Joseph Beyanga stressed the urgency of the matter, emphasizing that journalists must be able to operate freely and without fear.

"Journalists should not have to risk their lives to report the news," Beyanga said. "We demand justice for those assaulted and call for compensation for equipment damaged in the line of duty. The government must take concrete steps to protect press freedom in Uganda."

NAB also expressed interest in meeting President Yoweri Museveni to discuss the broader concerns affecting press freedom and the media industry.

In response, Minister Kabbyanga pledged the government's commitment to resolving the issues, particularly regarding journalist safety and regulatory burdens. He said a stakeholders' meeting would be held within two weeks, followed by a session with the President.

"The government is committed to ensuring the safety of journalists and will take decisive action to address their concerns," Kabbyanga said. "We will work with all relevant stakeholders to find lasting solutions, including reviewing regulatory fees and preventing future attacks on media practitioners."