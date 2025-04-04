Ghana Moves Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

4 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Stars have moved up in the latest FIFA Rankings for April 2025.

According to the latest rankings, Ghana's Black Stars are now 76th in the world from their previous 77th, a position they held since November 2024.

This favourable turn comes after Ghana's impressive showing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they currently occupy top spot in Group I with 15 points.

The Black Stars defeated Chad and Madagascar, earning their first wins since their victory over the Central African Republic in June 2024.

These results propelled them ahead of Israel, who dropped two places in the rankings.

However, the Black Stars standing on the African continent is unchanged, as they sit 14th.

With more FIFA World Cup qualification matches upcoming, Ghana will be eager to keep their momentum and fight for a higher ranking in the coming months.

The Black Stars are slated to compete in a four-nation event in May known as the Unity Cup ahead of their September World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

