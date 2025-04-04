Zimbabwe: Employee in Court for Stealing Biscuits

4 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A local company, Synergy Biscuits, has dragged its employee to court on allegations of stealing biscuits worth US$250,000.

The employee Richard Musungwa appeared before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to April 8 for bail hearing.

He is charged with theft of trust property.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on dates unknown to the prosecutor but for the period between 2013 to April 1 2025, accused person, who is employed by the complainant as a driver and sales representative.

It is alleged that Musungwa and his accomplices, who are still at large, hatched a plan to steal from the complainant.

"The company received an order to supply biscuits worth US$250,000 to clients and collected US$250,000, which they were supposed to hand over to the company.

"Accused person and his accomplices delivered the biscuits, collected cash and converted the money to their own use in violation of the trust agreement," the State alleges.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.