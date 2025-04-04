Zimbabwe: Employee in Court for Stealing Biscuits

A local company, Synergy Biscuits, has dragged its employee to court on allegations of stealing biscuits worth US$250,000.

The employee Richard Musungwa appeared before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to April 8 for bail hearing.

He is charged with theft of trust property.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on dates unknown to the prosecutor but for the period between 2013 to April 1 2025, accused person, who is employed by the complainant as a driver and sales representative.

It is alleged that Musungwa and his accomplices, who are still at large, hatched a plan to steal from the complainant.

"The company received an order to supply biscuits worth US$250,000 to clients and collected US$250,000, which they were supposed to hand over to the company.

"Accused person and his accomplices delivered the biscuits, collected cash and converted the money to their own use in violation of the trust agreement," the State alleges.