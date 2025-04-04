Namibia: Over 800 Namibians At Two Oceans Marathon

AN impressive 839 Namibian runners will be participating in the annual Two Oceans Ultra and Half-Marathon, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

The event, which attracts athletes from around the world, will see the ultra-marathon held tomorrow, featuring a challenging 56 kilometres (km), while the half marathon will take place on Sunday, over 21 km.

According to IOL, the organisers have reported a remarkable turnout, with participants from 98 countries, including Namibia, set to compete across the 5km, 21km, and 56km distances.

The Two Oceans Marathon, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful races in the world due to its stunning and scenic coastal route, is a highlight for athletes and spectators alike.

Among the Namibian runners gearing up for the event are Mariana Mbako, Lisa Matomola, Ally Uxamb, and Charmaine Kandombo-Shimhopileni, to name just a few. Each of them has their own unique motivation and preparation story, showcasing the passion of Namibian runners.

Mbako, who has been training intensively for the event, expressed excitement over this year's race. She said her training routine began last year, and she has always been in love with long-distance runs.

"I train three times a week, and on Saturdays, I focus on long runs, often covering distances over 21 km," she said.

Last year, Mbako participated in both the Ultra Marathon, completing the race in five hours, and the 21km race, finishing in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

This year, she is returning to the ultra-marathon with a laid-back approach, planning to enjoy the scenic coastal views while running. "I am just going to have fun along the beautiful coast of Cape Town," Mbako added, eager to take in the breathtaking landscapes during the event.

Matomola, who also participated in the 56km race last year, will be focusing on the 21km race this time around. "I haven't been training much due to work commitments, but I am still excited to take on the 21km this year," Matomola shared.

Uxamb, who is participating in the Two Oceans event for the second time, since last year explained that her drive to run comes from the sense of accomplishment she feels after completing a race. "What one feels when you have completed what you set out to do is a huge motivator for me. I apply this mantra in all aspects of my life," she said.

Uxamb's journey is supported by her personal savings, as well as sponsorships she receives from companies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kandombo-Shimhopileni, who will be running the half marathon, shared her personal inspiration for taking part in the race. While her physical training has intensified recently, she has been mentally preparing for the event for the past year.

"Maintaining optimal health is my biggest motivation. I strongly believe in movement and exercise as essential parts of a healthy life."

Kandombo-Shimhopileni was deeply inspired by her late great-grandmother, who remained active and in excellent health until she passed away at the age of 101 in January. "Her longevity and physical health have been a great inspiration to me," she reflected. She is personally funding her participation in the race, viewing it as an investment in her health and well-being.

"Being sick is far more expensive than prioritising wellness through fitness and an active lifestyle," she added.

As expected, South Africans will form the largest group of participants, but neighbouring Namibia and Zimbabwe will also have a strong presence, sending 839 and 798 runners, respectively, to the races.

Other nations, including the United Kingdom, Mauritania, Malaysia, Ecuador, Slovakia, Palestine, and New Zealand, are also well-represented, making this year's event a true global gathering of athletes.