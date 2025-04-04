Namibia: Know Your Civil Servant - Akwaake - a Dedicated Public Servant's Journey

Fillepus Akwaake is a highly dedicated civil servant attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, within the Namibian Correctional Services.

His journey is testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and a profound desire to serve.

Akwaake is a senior superintendent in the International Relations and Protocol Division of the service. His daily responsibilities include facilitating international engagements, coordinating diplomatic relations, planning and organising events, as well as managing foreign travel logistics and protocol services.

He is tasked with ensuring strict adherence to protocol during official events and promoting collaboration between the Namibian Correctional Service and international partners, to improve best practices in the correctional services.

Akwaake's public sector career spans more than a decade, beginning in 2008. Before his government role, he was employed at Fruit and Veg City in Windhoek, during which time he studied for a diploma in Land Evaluation and Real Estate Management from the Polytechnic of Namibia that is now known as the Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Akwaake says: "I acquired a camera and printer, which I used to take photos of people visiting Zoo Park in Windhoek for N$10 a card, before purchasing a taxi and operating it myself in Windhoek."

With nearly 15 years of experience, Akwaake believes his expertise in international relations and protocol management greatly benefits the ministry. "This expertise helps our department navigate complex international interactions effectively, which is crucial for Namibia's development and security," he said.

A Journey of humble beginnings

Hailing from Onathinge village, Akwaake began his education at Onathinge-South Combined School, before progressing to People's Primary School in Windhoek, and enrolling at Augustineum Secondary School. He then continued with his higher education at the Polytechnic of Namibia (now Nust) and the International University of Management (IUM). Furthermore, he completed short courses at the International Security Training Centre and the Police

Academy and Research Centre in Cairo, Egypt. Although he has had a varied professional background including teaching, Akwaake currently pursues a different career path.

"I have a passion for music, especially as a pianist, and I am currently pursuing a master's degree in International Relations, Diplomacy, and Management. In my free time, I enjoy travelling and connecting with people from various backgrounds," said the civil servant.

Challenges in public service

While Akwaake appreciates his job, he emphasizes the difficulties associated with it, especially the necessity for careful attention to detail in matters of diplomacy and protocol.

"International engagements require precision, effective communication, cultural awareness, and adherence to various protocols. They demand constant learning and adaptability. Additionally, coordinating with various stakeholders, both locally and internationally, can be challenging," he noted.

However, he finds fulfillment in the impact his work creates.

"The most rewarding aspect of my job is facilitating international cooperation and enhancing Namibia's standing on the global stage. Seeing the positive outcomes of our diplomatic efforts and knowing that I contribute to national security and safety is incredibly fulfilling," he shared.

One of the significant milestones in Akwaake's career was when he organised an international conference that united stakeholders from different countries to address critical issues regarding correctional services.

"The positive feedback and collaborative agreements that arose from that conference reinforced my commitment to my work and the importance of international cooperation," he said.

A committed public servant

Akwaake's commitment to public service arises from his strong wish to make a significant impact on national development. When he explains his choice of the public sector, he says: "I have always appreciated the critical role of governance, policy execution, and public administration in driving a country's advancement. While I had many career aspirations, the chance to serve my country through government emerged, and I wholeheartedly accepted it."

Misconceptions

He also tackled the widespread misconception surrounding the public service.

"I do not share the negative sentiment that public service is ineffective. Although challenges exist in any organisation, the public sector is filled with dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to serve the nation," he said.

Akwaake emphasised that the public service operates within frameworks and processes that can sometimes seem slow; however, they are essential for ensuring transparency and accountability.

"Efficiency is a shared responsibility, and continuous improvement efforts can enhance productivity in government institutions," he asserted.

Future aspirations

Looking ahead, Akwaake remains committed to his role in government service.

"I intend to serve in the public sector for as long as I can make a positive contribution and create an impact. My goal is to develop in my role and enhance my ability to serve," he said.

For his future endeavours, Akwaake wishes to enhance his knowledge in international relations and diplomacy.

"I aspire to take on leadership positions that enable me to make a greater impact. Personally, I also intend to finish my PhD while continuing to travel and immerse myself in new experiences and cultures that will enhance my personal and professional growth," said Akwaake.