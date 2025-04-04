Namibia: Itula Ditches Official Opposition Tag

Independent Patriots for Change chief patriot Panduleni Itula yesterday threw the official opposition tag out of the window, declaring it unconstitutional.

While the Constitution outlines governmental positions, such as the president, prime minister and members of Parliament, it does not establish the position of opposition leader, the dentist-turned-politician said. "After careful analysis, it is evident that the office of the leader of the official opposition in Namibia lacks any proper legal foundation.

It is a creature of expedience, created by an executive proclamation, rather than by law. It is propped up through administrative instruments. "The Namibian Constitution does not recognise it - and the statutes invoked do not legally establish it.

In its current form, this office is constitutionally suspect and politically problematic. It exists as a de facto arrangement - a political accommodation with benefits - but not a de jure institution of state. In sum, it remains a shadow with a salary, devoid of formal legitimacy," Itula said.

He argued that allowing individuals to hold titles and receive public funds without formal legal legitimacy is problematic. To remedy this, the IPC suggests that if it is deemed necessary for Namibia's democracy to have an official leader of the opposition, it must be done lawfully.

This would involve introducing a constitutional amendment or passing an Act of Parliament to formally create the office, specifying its functions, privileges and terms.

Hypocrisy

Fresh from the Office of the Official Opposition, Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani questioned the rationale behind Itula and IPC's decision.

Venaani occupied the office for the last decade. He said it is hypocritical and a misunderstanding of Namibia's legal framework. He disagreed with Itula's claims, highlighting that positions created by Parliament for its functionality, such as party whips, are not constitutionally mandated but exist through parliamentary rules. "Itula should not assume that he is the only person qualified to understand the laws of Namibia. He cannot attempt to re-engineer the existing laws. There is nothing untoward or unconstitutional about Parliament creating positions necessary for its functionality. How can Itula become such a hypocrite? This is the epitome of hypocrisy," Venaani said.

He added that Itula fears two centres of power in the IPC.

He said the party's leader in the National Assembly, who should naturally fill the vacancy, might overshadow Itula, who is not a member and does not qualify.

"With all due respect, Itula seems to be undermining the integrity of my leadership by suggesting that I, as the leader of the opposition, was only in it for the money. "Leaders must stop making such baseless accusations. I came into this role for public service. That's what I am here to do," Venaani said.

He accused Itula of paying himself N$200 000 from IPC's coffers.

Reaction

It is Rui Tyitende's fervent view that Itula's rejection of the office is a matter of control and dominance.

He pointed out the irony of Itula's creation of a shadow cabinet while rejecting the office of the official opposition - even though the former is also nowhere in the Namibian Constitution.

Tyitende questioned why Itula would establish a cabinet without constitutional backing when he argues against the existence of the opposition leader's office for the same reason.

Reaction

Adding his voice to the debate, political scientist Tyitende echoed Venaani's sentiments.

Tyitende said Itula's reluctance to accept the position stems from his absence from the National Assembly. "If the position were given to someone within the Assembly, that person would likely overshadow Itula's role," he asserted. Another political analyst Ndumba Kamwayah supports the IPC's position, asserting that the decision raises significant constitutional concerns.

He said without a legal foundation, the office risks being seen as a formal position without legitimacy, which could create gaps in the opposition structure and lead to legal challenges. He maintains that the office should either be properly legalised or abandoned.

Shadow

At the same event, Itula unveiled his party's shadow cabinet, assigning members to various portfolios matching those of the current executive.

Heading the shadow executive is Itula himself, the president and the party general secretary Christine !Aochamus as shadow prime minister and 14 shadow ministers.

Others are Aloisius Kangulu (defence), deputised by Isra Kanyemba; Immanuel Nashinge (safety and security), deputised by Vilho Ihemba; Rodney Cloete (international relations and trade), Michael Mwashindange (finance), Micheal Mulunga (land reform and agriculture) and Bertha Nghifikwa (education), deputised by Abed Hishoono.

Completing the shadow cabinet are Lilani Brinkman (health), deputised by Boniface Susiku; Ferdinand Hengombe (mines and energy); Rodrick Likando (environment and tourism); John Louw Mouton (information); Lilian Lutuhezi (gender), deputised by Lucia Mbuti; Nelson Kalangula (works and transport); Armas Amukoto (urban and rural development) and Elvis Lizazi, who will shadow the justice portfolio.