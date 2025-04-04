Africa: Opinion - #namibia - Africa's Best-Kept Secret

opinion

Over the past three weeks, we have monitored the #Namibia hashtag across social media and online platforms.

What stood out the most were posts about tourism and the country's oil and gas development, which is quite evident. But why is this all we are known for?

Is Namibia defined solely by tourism and recent oil and gas discoveries? What about everything else that shapes us - our broader story and identity?

Nation branding defined

Nation branding refers to the strategic management of a country's image and reputation on the global stage.

It involves deliberate and systematic efforts by governments, public and private organisations as well as other stakeholders to shape perceptions of a nation's identity, values, culture and offerings to both domestic and international audiences.

At its core, nation branding aims to create a distinctive and positive perception and experience of a country that sets it apart from others, positioning it favourably in the minds of key stakeholders, such as investors, tourists, consumers, citizens and policymakers.

This is generally intended to stimulate exports, promote tourism, foster national pride and attract both investments and desirable immigration.

The economics

Economists and marketing experts widely acknowledge nation branding as a crucial component in attracting Inward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Over the past five years, the Namibian government and its agencies have intensified efforts to attract investment and boost exports - two powerful levers for economic growth and much-needed job creation. For instance, countries ranked high on global competitiveness indices tend to attract more FDI.

This is particularly true for countries perceived as stable, innovative and business-friendly, which have a higher likelihood of attracting inward investment.

Nation branding is equally important for boosting exports.

A strong national brand enhances the appeal of domestic products and services - for instance, Namibian beef is globally recognised as free-range and premium - much like how German engineering represents excellence or Swiss craftsmanship epitomises luxury.

More importantly, nation branding acts as a natural promoter of tourism and other service sectors.

A compelling national image fosters growth in tourism, education and health services exports.

Destinations with strong and appealing images and messaging tend to attract more visitors, international students, medical tourists and other service users.

In addition to economic gains, intentional nation branding also aids in attracting top talent, encouraging the return of diaspora professionals, projecting soft power and advancing economic diplomacy.

Lessons from Ghana and South Korea

There are valuable lessons to draw from countries like Ghana and South Korea. Ghana has successfully built its national brand around its cultural heritage, which includes traditions, festivals and historic sites such as Cape Coast Castle. This is perhaps best exemplified by the globally recognised Kente cloth, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful fabrics in the world. Similarly, South Korea has strategically used "K-Branding" - including K-pop (music), K-beauty (cosmetics) and K-drama (film and television) - to boost exports and expand its soft power. Through culture, political values and foreign policy, South Korea has effectively positioned itself as a global influencer, enhancing both its economic and diplomatic outcomes.

Brand Namibia

Namibia is often called "Africa's best-kept secret", but this perception alone does not generate the investment or tourism necessary to boost economic growth.

As competing nations craft strong, recognisable brands that effectively draw international interest, Namibia must adopt a strategic approach to establish its own identity on the global stage.

Recognising this, Namibia has reached a pivotal moment in its journey.

The country is emerging as an attractive investment destination, particularly in high-growth sectors, such as green hydrogen and oil and gas.

It boasts breathtaking landscapes, abundant wildlife and a vibrant cultural heritage.

However, despite these strengths, Namibia lacks a cohesive and strategic national brand that unites all stakeholders under a shared vision.

To address this, in October 2021, the Government of the Republic of Namibia resolved to establish a Nation Branding Working Committee to guide the development of a unified and strategic national brand.

Comprising senior leaders from both the public and private sectors, the committee was formed to provide advisory oversight in shaping a national identity that aligns with Namibia's economic and development goals. To operationalise this vision, the Brand Namibia Secretariat was established, tasked with positioning Namibia as a premier destination for living, visiting, investing and developing.

The Secretariat also serves as the central coordinating hub for multi-sectoral engagements, facilitating collaboration among government agencies, the private sector and civil society.

We are of the view that Namibia is destined for greatness and her success is in our hands.

Brand Namibia is more than just a name. It is a movement driven by every Namibian - at home and abroad.

Now is the time to stand together and showcase the best of Namibia to the world.

Let us take pride in who we are and shape a future of opportunity and prosperity.

Branding Namibia starts with you!

*Iyaloo Hamata is a seasoned marketer with over 10 years of experience and a strong background in engagement and conversion-driven strategies. She serves as a Brand Namibia Consultant, committed to promoting Namibia as an ideal destination to live, invest, develop and visit.

*Enos Kamutukwata is an economist. He can be reached on Twitter/X: @EnosMcManni.

The views expressed are their own.