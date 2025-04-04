Africa: FNNC Pays Tribute to Papa Wemba

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will honour the legendary Jules Shungu Wembadio Pene Kikumba, famously known as Papa Wemba, with a captivating performance that is sure to inspire fans of rumba music.

This year's tribute on 25 April promises an evening rich with vibrant rhythms from Central Africa and the Indian Ocean, uniting music lovers to celebrate the enduring legacy of the King of Rumba.

The evening's highlight will be an energetic performance by Shungu Chef Rumba, revitalising the classic melodies of Papa Wemba. This act will celebrate the enduring charm of Papa Wemba's distinctive rumba style, serving as a genuine homage to the late legend, who transformed African music.

"Following the success of last year's tribute, the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) proudly presents the second edition of its tribute concert to the legendary King of Rumba, Papa Wemba," said Fabienne Conradie, FNCC spokesperson.

To heighten the excitement, the evening will showcase a special performance by Kiltir, an energetic Maloya group from Réunion Island. Renowned for their blend of traditional Maloya rhythms with contemporary influences, Kiltir will deliver the vibrant sounds of the Indian Ocean, adding an unforgettable energy to the night.

The concert will blend the soulful beats of Rumba with the rhythmic intensity of Maloya, creating a cultural celebration unlike any other. The evening will unite two distinct musical worlds, bringing together the passion of Central Africa and the pulse of the Indian Ocean.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This year's tribute will be even more special with the addition of Kiltir, an acclaimed Maloya group from Réunion Island. Named after the Creole word for 'culture,' Kiltir is a family ensemble of brothers and cousins who have played Maloya together since childhood. Deeply- rooted in tradition, their music accompanies them through life's moments, from family gatherings to the sacred' servis kabaré" ceremony honouring their ancestors," she said.

Since 1997, Kiltir has brought Maloya to the stage, infusing it with vibrant energy and rapid, broken rhythms, which has led to their label as "speed Maloya." Their shows offer an immersive experience, where the audience actively participates in a collective musical celebration.

The band has gained international acclaim, winning Best Maloya Album at the 2013 Voices of the Indian Ocean Awards, and being nominated for Best Traditional Band at the 2015 Kora Music Award.

Papa Wemba, a prominent Congolese singer, passed away in 2016 at the age of 66. His extensive contributions not only advanced Congolese rumba, but also led to innovations in African pop music, significantly influencing style, fashion and music production.

The show starts at 19h00, with the entrance fee set at N$80 in advance, or N$100 at the door.