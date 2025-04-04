Nigeria: Chatham House Group Commends INEC for Upholding Democratic Integrity, Urges Restraint Over Recall Bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received commendation from the Chatham House Group, a sociopolitical think-tank of young professionals from Kogi State, for its commitment to transparency, justice, and constitutional fidelity in Nigeria's electoral process.

The commendation follows INEC's recent decision to strike out a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by the group's convener, Abdulrahman Zulqarnien Ozovehe, the Chatham House Group praised INEC's "resolute and impartial decision" to dismiss what it described as an unsubstantiated petition.

According to the group, the electoral body's action reflects its independence and adherence to constitutional requirements, particularly Section 69(a) of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the legal framework for initiating a recall process.

"This decision is a bold testament to INEC's commitment to upholding the principles of justice, transparency, and constitutional propriety in Nigeria's democratic process," the statement read.

The group further emphasized that INEC's decision not only safeguards the mandate freely given to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan but also reinforces the importance of protecting democratic tools from potential misuse.

Describing Nigeria as a nation still developing its democratic institutions, the Chatham House Group noted the essential role of independent bodies like INEC in ensuring the integrity of the electoral system. "The Commission's decision is a victory for democracy and a reminder that our electoral processes must be guided by fairness, legality, and the collective interest of the people," the statement added.

In response to continued calls for a renewed recall process by unnamed groups, the Chatham House Group cautioned against actions that could destabilize the political landscape in Kogi State. The group called on citizens to remain vigilant and discerning, encouraging all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles.

The statement also referenced Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's recent homecoming event in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, where she was reportedly received by a large crowd of supporters--a show of continued support from her constituency, according to the group.

Reiterating its stance, the Chatham House Group urged those pursuing a recall to respect the decision of the electoral commission and focus instead on constructive engagement.

The group concluded by reaffirming its dedication to the promotion of justice, transparency, and democratic values in Kogi State and across Nigeria.