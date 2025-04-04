Nigeria: Chatham House Group Commends INEC for Upholding Democratic Integrity, Urges Restraint Over Recall Bid

4 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received commendation from the Chatham House Group, a sociopolitical think-tank of young professionals from Kogi State, for its commitment to transparency, justice, and constitutional fidelity in Nigeria's electoral process.

The commendation follows INEC's recent decision to strike out a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by the group's convener, Abdulrahman Zulqarnien Ozovehe, the Chatham House Group praised INEC's "resolute and impartial decision" to dismiss what it described as an unsubstantiated petition.

According to the group, the electoral body's action reflects its independence and adherence to constitutional requirements, particularly Section 69(a) of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the legal framework for initiating a recall process.

"This decision is a bold testament to INEC's commitment to upholding the principles of justice, transparency, and constitutional propriety in Nigeria's democratic process," the statement read.

The group further emphasized that INEC's decision not only safeguards the mandate freely given to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan but also reinforces the importance of protecting democratic tools from potential misuse.

Describing Nigeria as a nation still developing its democratic institutions, the Chatham House Group noted the essential role of independent bodies like INEC in ensuring the integrity of the electoral system. "The Commission's decision is a victory for democracy and a reminder that our electoral processes must be guided by fairness, legality, and the collective interest of the people," the statement added.

In response to continued calls for a renewed recall process by unnamed groups, the Chatham House Group cautioned against actions that could destabilize the political landscape in Kogi State. The group called on citizens to remain vigilant and discerning, encouraging all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles.

The statement also referenced Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's recent homecoming event in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, where she was reportedly received by a large crowd of supporters--a show of continued support from her constituency, according to the group.

Reiterating its stance, the Chatham House Group urged those pursuing a recall to respect the decision of the electoral commission and focus instead on constructive engagement.

The group concluded by reaffirming its dedication to the promotion of justice, transparency, and democratic values in Kogi State and across Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.