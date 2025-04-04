South Africa: Women Ministry Speaks Out On Omotoso's Acquittal

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, has expressed its disappointment with the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused from 32 serious charges, which include rape and human trafficking.

"While the department respects the independence of the judiciary, a clarion call by the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence, Pillar Number Three (Justice Safety and Protection), emphasises the importance of strengthened capacity within the criminal justice system to address all impunity and effectively respond to femicide and facilitate justice for GBV survivors.

"The department stands firmly with both victims and survivors of the prolonged case. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities acknowledges and recognises the emotional toll and the potential secondary trauma that may be experienced by survivors," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department said the acquittal of Omotoso serves as a judicial turning point for the many women who came forward to testify as both victims and survivors.

The department, together with other sister departments, has called for essential services, including psychosocial support and counselling, to navigate the emotional and psychological impact of these traumatic experiences.

The department maintained that GBV and femicide is a multifaceted and complex phenomenon that needs urgent and comprehensive attention.

The department called on all sectors of society to unite in action, solidarity and support for survivors to continue with the fight against all forms of gender-based violence.

"To combat gender-based violence, accountability, coordination and strong leadership are crucial for effective prevention, response and support for survivors, which will require a multi-sectoral approach with clear roles and responsibilities.

"This ruling will not dampen our fight; it will only fuel our intention to build a South Africa that is safe, just, and empowering for women, youth, and persons with disabilities," the department said.