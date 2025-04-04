Rwanda: Alex Muhangi Talks Collaborations With Gen Z Comedy Founder Fally Merci

Renowned Ugandan Comedian, Alex Muhangi has said the existing collaborations between his initiative 'The Comedy Store Uganda' and Fally Merci's initiative 'Gen-Z Comedy Rwanda' are promising.

Muhangi was in Kigali March 27 as he and his Comedy Store Uganda comedians performed at the Gen-Z Comedy Show's three-year anniversary. Their performance was part of the collaborations which has been existing between Muhangi and Merci since September.

Speaking of the collaborations, the Ugandan comedian told hailed Merci as a "big guy" who can bring people from places to Rwanda.

"He is a big talent in a young man's body. It is always nice to see the growth of the comedy industry. The last time I came here, I was just performing and this time around I am very excited to be celebrating three years with them, and I will be there in celebration of 20 years as well," Muhangi told The New Times.

Muhangi said that he actually delivered according to his promises when he traveled with his comedians to Kigali for the Gen Z Comedy show three-year anniversary and he promised to keep the collaborations for as long as the two wish to see it stay as they hope to stage more shows in Rwanda and Uganda.

"We only brought Ugandan comedians under Comedy Store, because we were preparing for three-year anniversary. From now on, the next time you are going to see these Rwandan comedians performing at Comedy Store," he said.

"We wanted to build this so that it becomes bigger. All the Ugandan comedians that performed at Gen-Z Comedy three-year anniversary were all from the Comedy Store."

As a comedian with vast experience in the industry, Muhangi highlighted that this collaboration will expand the level of understanding and experience of both countries' comedians, thus, boosts their abilities to envision taking some other steps to take it to the whole region, Africa as a continent and even go global.

Muhangi admires comedians who grew in the ranks of Gen-Z Comedy, and hailed their talent growth over the past years since the concept's inception in 2022.

"These guys are so good that you can't even know that they have just started recently and it has only been three years."

"For us, when we started, we were not that good. We were totally doing far worse. They are very talented and quite experienced. I can only tell them to keep writing more jokes so that they shall keep coming afresh and they will be bigger," he said.