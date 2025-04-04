Kenya: Trump Warns Kenya On Corruption in Govt Tenders

4 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The U.S. has raised concerns over corruption in Kenya's tender procurement processes, citing lack of transparency and fairness.

According to the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, public tenders are often influenced by graft, locking out U.S. firms from government contracts.

"Corruption often influences the outcome of public tenders, and many of these tenders are challenged in the courts," the report states.

"Tenders are often not announced in a timely and transparent manner. Foreign firms, some without proven track records, have won government contracts when partnered with well-connected Kenyan firms or individuals."

The report criticizes the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) for security gaps that allow manipulation and hacking.

It also highlights the 'Buy Kenya Build Kenya' policy as a barrier to foreign firms, favoring local assembly plants.

The U.S. urged Kenya to improve procurement transparency to attract more international investors.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.