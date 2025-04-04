Kenya: Trump Warns Kenya On Corruption in Govt Tenders

Nairobi — The U.S. has raised concerns over corruption in Kenya's tender procurement processes, citing lack of transparency and fairness.

According to the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, public tenders are often influenced by graft, locking out U.S. firms from government contracts.

"Corruption often influences the outcome of public tenders, and many of these tenders are challenged in the courts," the report states.

"Tenders are often not announced in a timely and transparent manner. Foreign firms, some without proven track records, have won government contracts when partnered with well-connected Kenyan firms or individuals."

The report criticizes the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) for security gaps that allow manipulation and hacking.

It also highlights the 'Buy Kenya Build Kenya' policy as a barrier to foreign firms, favoring local assembly plants.

The U.S. urged Kenya to improve procurement transparency to attract more international investors.