Kenya to Host 1,000 Youth for CorpsAfrica Volunteerism Conference

Nairobi — Kenya will host the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference (ACC 2025) this June, bringing together over 1,000 young Africans at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

Organized by CorpsAfrica, the event aims to harness Africa's youthful population for community-led development and entrepreneurship.

"Our objective as an organization is to mobilize college-educated youth by providing a platform to make a difference in the regional communities through volunteerism and entrepreneurship," said Dr. Patricia Kingori-Mugendi, Country Director, CorpsAfrica/Kenya.

CorpsAfrica mobilizes university graduates to implement high-impact projects in education, public health, agriculture, and economic development.

The conference will feature workshops, panel discussions, and collaboration with stakeholders to promote youth leadership and innovation. Officials have urged increased mentorship, funding, and partnerships to empower young people across Africa.

"This is a time of hope and opportunity. With the right investments in training, and skills development Africa's youth have the potential to drive sustainable development in rural, under-resourced communities in their home countries and shape the continent's future." she added