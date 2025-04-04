Kenya to Host 1,000 Youth for CorpsAfrica Volunteerism Conference

4 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya will host the CorpsAfrica All-Country Conference (ACC 2025) this June, bringing together over 1,000 young Africans at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

Organized by CorpsAfrica, the event aims to harness Africa's youthful population for community-led development and entrepreneurship.

"Our objective as an organization is to mobilize college-educated youth by providing a platform to make a difference in the regional communities through volunteerism and entrepreneurship," said Dr. Patricia Kingori-Mugendi, Country Director, CorpsAfrica/Kenya.

CorpsAfrica mobilizes university graduates to implement high-impact projects in education, public health, agriculture, and economic development.

The conference will feature workshops, panel discussions, and collaboration with stakeholders to promote youth leadership and innovation. Officials have urged increased mentorship, funding, and partnerships to empower young people across Africa.

"This is a time of hope and opportunity. With the right investments in training, and skills development Africa's youth have the potential to drive sustainable development in rural, under-resourced communities in their home countries and shape the continent's future." she added

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.