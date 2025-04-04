Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Teenage Artist Kanyeyachukwu Over Guiness World Record Feat

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian teenage artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, following his historic feat of creating the largest art canvas in the world, measuring an astonishing 12,303.87 square meters.

In a message celebrating the young artist's Guinness World Record (GWR) achievement, President Tinubu took to his X handle praising Kanyeyachukwu for embodying the spirit of resilience and creativity.

"You said, 'Impossibility is a myth,' and you set out to prove that impossibility was nothing when you created the largest art canvas in the world," the President wrote. "You are brave, audacious, and tenacious."

The President lauded the young prodigy's courage and vision, noting that his accomplishment has not only etched his name in history but also brought pride to Nigeria on the global stage.

"Congratulations on your recognition. Your story has made history, and Nigeria is proud of you, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke," the President added.

Kanyeyachukwu, an advocate for children with autism and a celebrated visual artist, has gained international acclaim for his works that promote inclusion and creativity among young people.

His record-breaking canvas reaffirms the potential of Nigerian youth to inspire and lead in global innovation and artistic excellence.