Kenya: Cities Catapult to Spotlight Urban Innovation At New Cities Summit 2025

Nairobi — The New Cities Summit 2025, set for June 12-13 in Nairobi, will feature the Cities Catapult pitch competition, connecting urban innovators with investors and policymakers.

Hosted by the Charter Cities Institute (CCI) and the Africa Infrastructure Development Association (AfIDA), the event aims to fast-track city projects, industrial zones, and urban infrastructure.

"While the demand for well-planned, economically vibrant, and scalable cities has never been greater, many promising projects struggle to transition from vision to reality," said Summit organizer and Head of Communications for CCI, Michael Holstein.

"...the Catapult is designed to help bridge this gap. It is structured as a mentorship initiative culminating in a high-stakes pitch competition at the New Cities Summit, with the winning project receiving exclusive mentorship and capital raising opportunities."

Over 400 global leaders will discuss sustainable urban growth, special economic zones, and risk management.

Key speakers include Patrick Lamson-Hall, Preston Mendenhall, and Leonard Wantchekon. The winning project will receive exclusive mentorship and capital-raising opportunities.