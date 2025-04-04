Rwanda: Deputy Government Spokesperson Mukuralinda Passes Away

The Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda has died, the Office of Government Spokesperson said on Friday, April 4. He was 55.

Mukuralinda succumbed to complications from a heart attack while receiving treatment at King Faisal Hospital.

The former national prosecutor, lawyer and musician, had served as deputy government spokesperson since December 2021.

"The Government of Rwanda extends its sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all those who had the honour of working alongside him," read a statement from the Office of Government Spokesperson on Friday morning.

Mukuralinda held a law degree obtained in 1998 from the Université catholique de Louvain, in Belgium.

Born in Kigali in 1970, Mukuralinda went on to study economics at Ecole secondaire de Rwamagana (1984-1990) in eastern Rwanda. From 1991 to 1994, he was a candidate of law at the Belgian university.

The man, who also held the position of National Prosecutor and Spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority, worked in the Rwandan prosecution since at least 2002.

Known for composing popular songs, such as "Tsinda Batsinde," which praises the national football team Amavubi, "Gloria," a Christmas song, and "Murekatete," a love ballad, Alain Muku (as he was known in the music industry) helped to detect and promote other music talents.