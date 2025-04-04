Rwanda: Seven New Films to Add to Your Weekend Movie Marathon

With so many exciting films released this year, deciding what to watch can be overwhelming. If you're planning a relaxing weekend indoors, why not invest your time in a good movie?

The New Times has curated a list of must-watch films across different genres for your entertainment.

Here's the list:

Snow White

The latest adaptation of the classic fairy tale has sparked mixed reviews, with some criticizing it while others find it worth watching. The film follows the kind-hearted Snow White as she teams up with the seven dwarfs and a bandit named Jonathan to free her kingdom from her evil stepmother.

Black Bag

A thrilling spy film that explores the dilemma of loyalty, follows intelligence agent George Woodhouse, who faces the toughest decision of his life when his beloved wife, Kathryn, is suspected of betraying the nation. Will he choose his marriage or his country?

Mickey 17

Starring Robert Pattinson, this sci-fi adventure tells the story of a disposable employee sent on a mission to colonize the icy world of Niflheim. Every time one version of him dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact, raising profound questions about identity and survival.

La Dolce Villa

This heartfelt drama follows widowed American businessman Eric Field, who travels to Italy to stop his daughter, Liv, from spending her inheritance on restoring an abandoned villa. However, as the restoration unfolds, Eric rediscovers his passion for cooking, forms an unexpected bond with the town's widowed mayor, and ultimately finds a new sense of purpose.

Luca's World

This emotional Spanish drama stars Bárbara Anderson as a determined mother who takes her family to India in search of an experimental treatment for her son, who has cerebral palsy. The film explores themes of hope, resilience, and the lengths a mother will go to for her child.

My Fault: London

In this romantic drama, 18-year-old Noah moves from America to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather. As she struggles to adjust, she meets her stepbrother, and an undeniable attraction develops between them. Meanwhile, her estranged father, newly released from prison, is tracking her down.

The Electric State

This sci-fi adventure stars Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teen who embarks on a journey with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother. Along the way, she teams up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick, making for an action-packed and emotional ride.