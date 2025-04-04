Uganda: Eron Kiiza Finally Granted Bail, but Fixed At Sh20 Million

4 April 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The High Court's Criminal Division has today granted bail to lawyer Eron Kiiza.

Justice Michael Elubu granted the advocate bail pending appeal under the following terms:

- Cash bond of UGX. 20m.

- Sureties at UGX. 50m non-cash.

- Eron to report to the Registrar every 1st Monday of the month.

- Eron to deposit passport in Court.

Eron Kiiza sureties included the Uganda Law Society Vice President, Anthony Asiimwe, his wife Sylvia Tumwebaze, the Archives and Data Manager of Hima Cement, two lawyers, including Dr Busingye Kabumba, a Lecturer of Law at Makerere University and Primah Kwagala, the Executive Director of Women's Probono Initiative, who are both his friends.

Kiiza is a family man with three young children aged between 4 and 10 years and is the sole partner at his law Firm of Kiiza and Mugisha Company Advocates.

