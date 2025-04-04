Uganda: Hima Cement Gives Kabaka Birthday Run Sh20 Million Boost to Fight HIV/Aids

Kampala — Hima Cement has reaffirmed its commitment to community health by contributing sh20 million towards this year's Kabaka Birthday Run and celebrations, a landmark event aimed at fighting HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Scheduled for April 6, the run will mark the 70th birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II under the theme: "Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child."

The initiative supports Uganda Government's broader national effort to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

"This partnership is not just about fulfilling a corporate responsibility--it's about investing in the well-being of our communities and standing together in the fight against HIV," said Philemon Mubiru, the Head of Innovation and Marketing at Hima Cement.

"The Kabaka Birthday Run provides a powerful platform to reach thousands of people with vital health messages, especially around HIV prevention and awareness. We are proud to contribute to such a meaningful and impactful cause."

Initially established to address the high disease burden in Buganda, the Kabaka Birthday Run has played a key role in reducing the region's HIV prevalence rate, which previously ranked highest in the nation.

Uganda faces significant HIV challenges, with approximately 1.4 million people living with the virus and 54,000 new infections recorded in 2022.

The national prevalence rate stands at 5.1%, with the highest impact observed among young women and adolescent girls.

These statistics underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing awareness, testing, and treatment.

This year's run--the 12th edition--features 5km, 10km, and 21km race categories and promotes HIV testing, early diagnosis, and healthy living.

By encouraging men to prioritize their health, the campaign aims to protect vulnerable groups, particularly young girls, from HIV infection.

The event also celebrates the enduring leadership of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, born on April 13, 1955, who has consistently used his birthday celebrations to raise awareness about critical health issues affecting Ugandans.

At the sponsor recognition event held on April 3, 2025, at Bulange Mengo, Buganda Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga expressed gratitude to all supporting companies, including Hima Cement.

He emphasized that health is the foundation of economic and social development.

"Business owners cannot thrive if their consumers are dying from HIV," Mayiga said.

"Similarly, the Uganda Revenue Authority cannot collect taxes if taxpayers are lost to the disease. We must unite to end HIV/AIDS in Uganda."

As Uganda races toward its 2030 goal of ending AIDS, Hima Cement stands proudly with the community--running not just for health, but for hope, progress, and a future free from HIV/AIDS.