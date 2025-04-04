Kenya: Keter Outruns Elite Field to Win At Ak Weekend Meet in Nakuru

NAIROBI — Vincent Kibet Keter cruised to victory in the men's 1500m at the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting in Nakuru on Friday.

The 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion clocked 3:38.3 to clinch first place, ahead of World Cross Country mixed relay champion Daniel Kyumbe Munguti who ran 3:40.6 to come second.

Kenya Prisons' Charles Simotwo bagged the final podium place after clocking 3:41.0.

Friday's win was Keter's second podium finish this year after he ran 3:37.16 to finish second in the men's 1500m at the World Indoor Tour in Lyon, France on February 15, this year.

His other competition in 2025, the Lievin World Indoor Tour on February 13, yielded a ninth place finish after clocking 7:47.32.

Kipsang soars in triple jump

At the same venue, Faith Kipsang soared heads and shoulders above all competitors in the women's triple jump.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete led a clean podium sweep for the military in the competition, recording an overall jump of 12.55m.

Gloria Mulei was next on the podium with an overall score of 12.42m as Martha Nyabuto completed the sweep with a jump of 12.24m.