Liberia: CCL, LTA Move to Reroute Ace Cable to Address Internet Disruptions in Liberia

Monrovia — The Cable Consortium of Liberia (CCL), in partnership with the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), has begun work to redirect the country's undersea internet cable from beneath PHP Park in Monrovia, in a critical move aimed at ending persistent nationwide connectivity disruptions.

During a site inspection on Wednesday, April 2, CCL CEO and Board Chairman Henry Benson disclosed that a section of the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) fiber-optic cable was damaged under the monument located within the park. The structure, he said, was erected despite repeated warnings against building over vital telecommunications infrastructure.

"The ACE, Orange Liberia, Lonestar Cell MTN, LTA, and CCL all advised the former CDC-led administration to avoid construction over the cable, but those warnings went unheeded," Benson stated.

To avoid demolishing the park while restoring internet stability, Benson announced that a team from the global internet consortium responsible for ACE will arrive by ship on April 22 to begin the redirection process. The work is expected to cause intermittent disruptions nationwide from April 23 to April 28 and will cost an estimated US$200,000.

"As we stand here, the ACE cable lies directly beneath us--buried under heavy rocks. With every tide, those rocks shift, increasing the risk of total internet failure," Benson explained.

He noted that CCL considered demolishing the park but ultimately chose to reroute the cable, recognizing PHP Park's cultural and recreational significance to the public.

"In collaboration with LTA and our stakeholders, we decided to relocate the cable to a safer zone to ensure uninterrupted connectivity," he said.

Benson commended the Liberian government, especially the LTA, for its proactive support. "Without internet access, there would be severe social and economic consequences. If Liberians were asked to choose between preserving the park or maintaining internet service, many would prioritize connectivity," he remarked.

He also praised the coordination with several key government institutions, including the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

"The LWSC has committed to avoiding the area with future pipe installations. We've also had to remove part of the mini-stadium known as Blue Field and worked with LEC to adjust pole placements to prevent any obstruction. Their support has been outstanding," Benson added.

For his part, LTA Chairperson Abdullah Kamara reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to working with CCL to resolve the ongoing crisis. He assured the public that everything is being done to limit service interruptions during the redirection.

Kamara recalled the major outage in August 2024 that severely impacted both public and private sectors. "President Joseph Nyuma Boakai understands the economic toll and national security risks tied to internet blackouts. That's why resolving this issue remains a top priority," he emphasized.

He clarified the ownership structure of the ACE cable, noting that the Government of Liberia holds a 75 percent stake, while private operators Orange Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN collectively own 25 percent. The Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) holds 20 percent under that arrangement.

"We applaud Mr. Benson and the entire CCL team for their resilience and tireless efforts to keep Liberia connected," Kamara said.

The cable redirection project is expected to significantly enhance the stability and reliability of Liberia's internet infrastructure, supporting better service delivery for businesses, schools, and individuals across the country.