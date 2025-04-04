Somalia: Somali Government Suspends Overseas Travel for Minors and Suspected Migrants

4 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has officially announced a comprehensive ban on overseas travel for unaccompanied minors and individuals suspected of attempting to migrate illegally.

This decision comes as part of a broader effort to combat the rising trend of irregular migration, particularly among the youth.

According to the Somali Immigration Authority, the move is aimed at curbing the increasing number of young people attempting to flee the country in search of better opportunities abroad, often falling prey to human trafficking and dangerous migration routes.

Authorities emphasized that the situation has escalated to a point where intervention was necessary to safeguard the welfare of the nation's youth.

The government has committed to reinforcing measures against human trafficking and irregular migration, citing that these activities have reached alarming levels.

Somali officials are working closely with regional and international partners to address the root causes of this issue, including unemployment, instability, and limited opportunities within the country.

This action reflects the government's broader strategy to address migration concerns, with a focus on protecting vulnerable young people from exploitation and danger.

It also marks a significant step towards tightening immigration controls and strengthening national security.

As of now, the suspension applies to all travel abroad by minors and suspected migrants, with further details on enforcement expected in the coming weeks.

The Somali government has urged citizens to cooperate with the new regulations and help protect the country's youth from the risks of illegal migration.

