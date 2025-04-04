Somalia: President Laftagareen Arrives in Mogadishu for Key Political Discussions With Regional Leaders

4 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

President Abdiaziz Laftagareen of South West State arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, earlier today. His arrival marked the beginning of a high-profile meeting with the leaders of South West State (KGS), Galmudug, and Hirshabelle, in the presence of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The meeting, which was held in a cordial and diplomatic atmosphere, serves as a precursor to a larger, upcoming national dialogue aimed at resolving political disputes and addressing the country's broader challenges.

This dialogue will bring together the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), regional states, and opposition political figures.

The discussions are centered around finding solutions to the ongoing political tensions between the country's leadership, as well as addressing the critical issues that are impacting the national stability.

President Ahmed Madobe of Jubaland, who has yet to receive recognition from the FGS following the Ras Kamboni conflict and the political dispute with opposition figures, expressed his support for the proposed talks, signaling a willingness to engage in dialogue.

However, the position of Puntland, another key regional state, remains unclear, as they have yet to take a definitive stance on the matter.

As the political situation in Somalia continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the outcome of this significant national dialogue, which is seen as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace and stability for the country.

