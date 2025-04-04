Somalia: Jubaland Ministry of Planning Hosts Meeting On Boresha (Nabad) Project in Doolow, Gedo Region

The Ministry of Planning, Investment, and International Cooperation of the Jubaland Government recently hosted an important meeting in Doolow, Gedo Region, to discuss the BORESHA (NABAD) project.

This initiative is set to benefit communities living in the border districts of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, particularly those located in the three-way border region.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Abdirizack Suleiman Adan, the Coordinator of Gedo Region for the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and International Cooperation. In attendance were regional and district coordinators from Doolow and Beledxaawo, along with officials from various ministries, including Agriculture, Livestock, Commerce, Energy and Water, Youth, and the Doolow District Administration.

The discussions centered on the significance of the BORESHA (NABAD) project for the local communities. The project aims to enhance resilience against natural disasters such as droughts and floods, while also promoting local economic development and job creation.

The initiative is crucial for building sustainable livelihoods in the region, ensuring that communities can withstand future challenges and thrive economically.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of collective efforts and collaboration between various government ministries, local authorities, and the international community to successfully implement the project and achieve its objectives.

The BORESHA (NABAD) project marks a significant step towards fostering long-term stability and prosperity in the border regions of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia.