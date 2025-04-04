Sudan: After Two Years of War - Khartoum Is Slowly Returning to Normality

Khartoum — Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, which was recaptured on March 26 by the regular army (Sudan Armed Forces, SAF) from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen, is slowly returning to normality.

Today, April 4, citizens were able to cross the Omdurman Bridge into Khartoum for the first time since the outbreak of war in Sudan almost two years ago. Omdurman is a satellite city of Khartoum, which had been captured by the RSF since the outbreak of war on April 15, 2023, and which had taken control of large parts of the administrative districts, including the Presidential Palace.

After recapturing the city, the Sudanese government is trying to restore normal life in the Khartoum area, which includes the city of the same name, Omdurman, and Bahrī.

In its first meeting at Khartoum headquarters since the outbreak of the war, the Khartoum State Administration announced a package of urgent emergency measures on April 2, including resolving water and electricity supply problems, operating hospitals, providing urgent food aid, and improving environmental conditions. During their withdrawal from Khartoum State, RSF militants allegedly committed crimes against the civilian population. According to local authorities, at least 89 people were killed by the RSF on March 27 in some villages north of Omdurman. Meanwhile, RSF Deputy Commander Abdel Rahim Hamdan Daglo threatened in a video to invade two northern States, signaling his intention to continue the war despite recent defeats.