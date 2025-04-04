Somalia: Jubaland Deploys Elite Force to Battle Al-Shabaab in Lower Juba Offensive

4 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — Jubaland has sent a large detachment of the elite Jubbaland Dervish Force into northern Lower Juba to confront Al-Shabaab militants, intensifying efforts to wrest the area from extremist control, officials said on Friday.

State television broadcast images on Thursday of the well-equipped troops moving towards combat zones, joining forces with Somali national soldiers and international backers in a widening offensive.

The deployment follows a successful joint operation by Somali Danab Commandos and Jubaland units that recently smashed a key Al-Shabaab base in the region, dealing a heavy setback to the jihadists' presence, according to local authorities.

Jubaland leaders vowed the stepped-up campaign would target militant-held pockets across Lower and Middle Juba, aiming to free the territories and pave the way for civilian rule.

The push comes weeks after a devastating airstrike, mounted by Somali forces with foreign support, hit Jilib--Al-Shabaab's main bastion in the south--killing numerous fighters and throwing the group's leadership into disarray, Somali officials reported.

This latest escalation reflects a broader strategy to dismantle Al-Shabaab's long-standing dominance in southern Somalia, where the group has thrived amid years of unrest.

