Uganda: KCB Bank Uganda Leads the Charge in Health and Fitness As Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run's Main Sponsor

Kampala — KCB Bank Uganda, a leading regional financial institution, is proud to announce its participation as the main sponsor of the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run, continuing its commitment to improving the health of Ugandans through sports. This year's event, scheduled for 3rd May 2025, will take place at the Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, starting at 6:00 AM.

For years, KCB Bank has been a strong supporter of various sports initiatives in Uganda, including rugby, Volleyball, golf, and motorsports. The Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run underscores its dedication to fostering a culture of health and wellness among Ugandans. The event offers participants a choice of three challenging distances: 50km, 25km, and 10km, catering to both seasoned athletes and casual runners.

Speaking at the announcement, Sheila Awori, Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications emphasized the significance of the event when she said, "Our passion for supporting sports in the country is one of the ways we strive to live up to our brand promise 'For People For Better.' I am reminded of the profound impact that events like the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run have on our community. Running is not just a form of exercise; it is a way to challenge oneself, to push beyond limits, and to adopt a sense of camaraderie among participants. It is a demonstration of the human spirit's capacity for resilience and perseverance."

To participate, individuals can register by paying a fee of UGX 50,000 through the KCBPay platform. Participants can conveniently purchase their kits by dialing *244*9# and entering the merchant code 124810. This integration highlights KCB's commitment to leveraging technology to simplify transactions and promote digital inclusion.

"By sponsoring this event, we aim to encourage Ugandans to embrace a proactive approach to wellness, which is essential for a healthier and more productive society. The Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run provides a platform for individuals to prepare for regional and global marathons," Awori concluded.

In alignment with KCB Bank's sustainability agenda, every finisher will receive a fruit tree seedling, symbolizing commitment to environmental conservation and a healthier future.

By planting these trees, participants will not only celebrate their achievement but also contribute to greener communities and a more sustainable planet.

KCB Bank's sponsorship underpins its role as a socially responsible corporate citizen, contributing to the growth of sports in Uganda and fostering a healthier community. The bank invites all interested participants to join this exciting event, not only to challenge themselves physically but also to contribute to the growth of sports in Uganda.