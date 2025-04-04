Africa: U.S. Africa Command 2025 Posture Statement to Senate Armed Services Committee

press release

Washington D.C. — U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testified yesterday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, delivering the command's 2025 posture statement and highlighting the strategic importance of the African continent.

"Everything we do has one overarching goal in mind: achieving peace through strength," Langley said during his opening remarks. "This requires three things - a clear understanding of national security threats, a robust and dependable network of like-minded allies and partners, and appropriate resourcing to match military requirements."

Providing his assessment of the terrorist threat in the region to committee members, Langley discussed the persistent and growing risk to regional and global security from violent extremists including ISIS, which he said is directing global operations from Somalia and al Shabaab.

"Left unchecked, they will have a direct effect on the homeland."

Addressing the intent and goals of the strategic competitors in Africa, Langley described the Chinese Communist Party intent on using Africa to become the global hegemon and a Russian Federation that seizes opportunity created by chaos and instability.

"In order to protect our homeland and United States interests. We must deter these nations and their malign actors from their goals on the African continent," he said.

Asked about tools the command needs to be effective, Langley explained that USAFRICOM continues to leverage security cooperation as a primary tool to build operational independence among African partners; and that exercises such as FLINTLOCK, AFRICAN LION, and OBANGAME EXPRESS enhance military readiness, promote interoperability, and reinforce strong bilateral and multilateral relationships across all domains.

"As a posture-limited theater, we establish strength and work towards peace by enhancing the security capabilities of our African partners through a robust system of alliances. Exercises, training events, security cooperation, and foreign military sales programs are the backbone of our military activities on the continent," Langley said.

Langley wrapped up his testimony by underscoring the importance of capabilities such as airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and counter-unmanned aerial systems in counterterrorism efforts. The command, he said, "seeks to match these capabilities against current and emerging threats to ensure the security of our forces while advancing American interests."

The full statement and hearing can be viewed on the U.S. Africa Command website.

U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands with an area of responsibility covering 53 African states, more than 800 ethnic groups, over 1,000 languages, vast natural resources, a land mass that is three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside its partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises.