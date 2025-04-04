Zimbabwe: Ken Sharpe Inspires Zimbabweans to Build Lasting Wealth

Renowned entrepreneur and WestProp Chief, Mr. Ken Sharpe, has rallied Zimbabweans to strive for generational wealth that transcends lifetimes. Speaking at the CEO Africa Roundtable Zimbabwe Wealth and Retirement Summit, Mr. Sharpe emphasized the importance of creating wealth that benefits future generations.

"Wealth is not just about accumulating riches; it's about leaving a lasting legacy," Sharpe declared. "God blesses us to be a blessing to others. It's our responsibility to use our wealth to uplift others, whether through family, philanthropy, or community development."

As a self-proclaimed "man of the future," Sharpe's vision extends far beyond the present. WestProp's ambitious goal is to lay one billion bricks by 2050, a testament to Sharpe's unwavering dedication to Zimbabwe's growth.

"We must think beyond our own lifetimes," Sharpe urged. "We can't take our wealth to the grave, but we can ensure its transformation and passage to the next generation. It's crucial we teach our children and grandchildren the value of wealth creation, moral integrity, and a strong work ethic."

Sharpe praised the CEO Africa Roundtable for fostering a collaborative environment, where minds converge to find solutions. "Together, we can make a difference in Zimbabwe," he exclaimed. "Let's join forces to build a brighter future for our nation and our children."