Egypt: Solidarity Min. Highlights Initiatives for Disability Support in Egypt

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi reaffirmed Egypt's constitutional and legal commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

During her speech at the Global Disability Summit in Berlin, Morsi said that Egypt's Law No. 10 of 2018 ensures full inclusion and equal opportunities in education, healthcare, employment, and political participation.

She shed light on many national initiatives, such as the "Ta'heel" digital platform for training and employment services and the issuance of over 1.5 million integrated services cards.

The minister also pointed out to Egypt's inclusive education projects, partnerships with the Central Bank for financial inclusion, and community outreach programs, including "Digital Decent Life," aimed at empowering persons with disabilities in underserved areas.

With regard to the regional conflicts, Morsi stated that Egypt prioritizes care for war-injured persons with disabilities from Gaza, providing comprehensive medical and rehabilitation support, including prosthetics and mental and psychological health services.

She concluded with underscoring Egypt's firm humanitarian stance, citing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi: "The forced displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice we will not take part in."

Egyptian Gazette