Southern Africa: UNHCR Southern Africa Director Stresses Regional Cooperation to Address Humanitarian Challenges During High-Level Consultative Visit to SADC

Gaborone — This week, UNHCR's Regional Director for Southern Africa, Chansa Kapaya met with H.E. Elias M. Magosi, Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Deputy Executive Secretary of SADC, Ms. Angele Makombo N'tumba at their headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana. Discussions focused on strategies to support countries and communities affected by forced displacement, such as, the spillover effects of ongoing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on neighbouring countries, and how to ensure support for both refugees and their host communities.

"Southern Africa has for decades demonstrated the spirit of Ubuntu by generously hosting people forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution. Natural disasters, drought, and flooding have only compounded the challenges that refugees and the communities in which they live are facing. Joining together is one way to enhance the standard and quality of life of the people of Southern Africa and support the socially disadvantaged through regional cooperation and integration." said Kapaya.

In Southern Africa, SADC, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and UNHCR are working together to address the growing number of forced displacement and the impact of extreme weather and natural hazards across the continent by adopting a nexus approach to addressing issues of forced displacement, fragility mitigation, and climate resilience given the interrelatedness of these issues and the need for holistic regional approaches and solutions.

This partnership lays emphasis on incorporating displacement issues into long-term development and disaster response efforts at both regional and national level to create stronger and more resilient communities. The SADC Executive Secretary, H.E. Magosi emphasized the need for "shared responsibility" between UNHCR and the SADC countries in addressing issues of displacement and refugees. He further observed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions signed in July 2019 offers a sound framework for strengthened collaboration between the two institutions to jointly address regional challenges.

Last December, at a high-level meeting in Pretoria , SADC Member States agreed to strengthen regional coordination on protection, and asylum policies, and establish regular data-sharing mechanisms as part of a route based approach for refugees and migrants on the move. This week's visit provided an opportunity to review the progress made.

Southern African countries host approximately 9.7 million refugees and internally displaced persons. The region continues to face multiple humanitarian challenges, including conflicts, natural disasters, persistent drought, health emergencies, and changing asylum landscapes. Addressing these challenges requires sustained international support, regional cooperation, and inclusive policies to protect and assist displaced communities while working toward pragmatic solutions.