Zimbabwe: Sakhile Dube Advises Aspiring Models

With a month and 10 days before the new Miss Universe Zimbabwe is crowned, reigning queen Sakhile Dube has given valuable advice to those considering to enter the competition.

Dube, who represented the country last year at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, said the search is on for the next Miss Universe Zimbabwe and is happy with what she is seeing so far.

The 28-year-old model who was part of the selection committee last Saturday in Bulawayo where organisers were conducting auditions, revealed in an interview that it is all about confidence and a smile.

"If you decide to enter the beauty pageant, especially Miss Universe Zimbabwe, the most important thing you can do is to smile. Aspiring contestants should embrace their uniqueness and confidence to succeed as they embark on the beauty pageant journey," she said.

The lanky model who was crowd's favourite at last year's finale, said models should learn to be themselves, not to imitate what they see on television or other models who came before them.

"As an outgoing Miss Universe Zimbabwe, my advice to the 2025 contestants is to embrace your uniqueness and confidence.

"Remember to be authentic and true to yourself throughout the competition.

"One of the most exciting aspects of the evolution of representing Zimbabwe internationally is the inclusivity that encompasses the diversity of beauty.

"Beauty is the combination of the mind, body, soul, the desire to be your best and bring out the best in others," she said.

Dube said, apart from the model's hair as the natural crown they carry, they should also learn to smile.

"It is just simple, smile and win the prize. I have seen a lot of contestants who don't smile. Smiling is an immediate invitation and message of connection. Come in with an open heart and an open mind," she said.

The beauty queen expressed that she is happy with the auditions so far.

"The auditions went well so far and I want to thank every girl that took their time to take part at the auditions.

"They are very beautiful and definitely Zimbabwe is on the right track when it comes to bringing the quality girls to the international pageant," she said.

"I was honoured to represent my country last year in Mexico and have learned a lot. It was an amazing opportunity that empowered and changed a young woman's life."

Dube finished in top 30 in Mexico last year and the crown went to dancer Victoria Kjar Theilvig (21) of Denmark, who became the first Danish ever to win the competition.

Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was voted first runner-up and the second runner-up went to Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran. Dube said the journey opened more opportunities for her.

"It was an eye opener and the journey really challenges you.

"Just do your best and if you win the title, it means you have the country on your shoulder and with how the competition is organised, you will be guided and fully supported," she said.

"Connect with others, stay resilient, and use this platform to uplift and inspire those around you. Enjoy every moment and have fun," said Dube.

Dube has won Miss Supranational Africa, Supranational Top Model and locally was voted Miss Earth Zimbabwe (2022) and was Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe pageant organisers said contestants will compete in events such as personal statements, interviews, evening gowns and swimwear.

Aspiring and qualified models are expected to be aged 18.

The next auditions will be on this Saturday in Harare at a location to be revealed prior the day.

The top 30 will be unveiled on April 19 who will then go for Miss Universe Zimbabwe Charity event and the top 12 will then be announced ahead of the finale the following month.

The glitz and glam pageant will return to Hippodrome with hosts set to be announced soon.