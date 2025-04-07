Zimbabwe: Govt, WFP Support 6m With Food

At least 6 million of the 7,7 million food-insecure people in Zimbabwe have received assistance through the Government's food deficit mitigation programme (FDMP) and the World Food Programme's (WFP) lean season assistance (LSA) programme.

The response follows a report from the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee, which projected widespread food insecurity due to the 2023-24 El Niño-induced drought.

The ongoing El Niño phenomenon has caused significant drought across southern Africa, characterised by late rains, mid-season dry spells, and high temperatures, which severely impact crops and water resources.

In light of this, President Mnangagwa declared a state of emergency, prompting the initiation of the food deficit mitigation programme and the launch of the WFP's lean season assistance programme to support vulnerable households during the critical lean season from January to March. As of now, the food deficit mitigation programme has reached 5,5 million people, distributing over 315 000 tonnes of food across all eight rural provinces.

The WFP's lean season assistance programme has assisted 1 million people in nine districts, including Gokwe South, Insiza and Chikomba. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo affirmed the success of the food deficit mitigation programme.

"No one is going to die of hunger as promised," he said.

Minister Moyo emphasised the importance of international partnerships, highlighting contributions from the African Development Bank, Japan, the United States, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

During a recent food distribution event in Insiza, WFP Zimbabwe Country Representative Ms Barbara Clemens praised the collaboration between the Government and international partners.

"The responsiveness and flexibility of the Government of Zimbabwe made this programme a success," she noted.

Ms Clemens stressed the programme's significance for vulnerable families, particularly in arid regions.

Beneficiaries like Ms Sithembile Sibanda, a farmer from Insiza, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"It has been so difficult to find food. The drought left us without stocks, and as a single mother, not being able to feed my children was a nightmare," she said.