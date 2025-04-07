Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses Geza Impeachment Stunt

Attempts by disgraced former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, to introduce a motion in the National Assembly to impeach President Mnangagwa are doomed to fail because the move lacks cross-party support, while the grounds for the so-called impeachment are a stack of lies, the Government said yesterday.

Geza, who organised a failed attempt to foment an uprising followed that up with a document which has been circulating on social media and other online platforms where he is alleging that he is going to lead an impeachment process in Parliament to remove President Mnangagwa from power.

In it, he lists mirages and shadows which amount to nothing as grounds for the President's impeachment.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere dismissed the latest stunt by the "fugitive terrorist, whose nom de guerre is Cde Bombshell, but there is nothing bombshell about him, he is just an empty shell".

"The so-called impeachment paper being circulated by Geza is of no value and not worth the paper it is written on. It's not even worth the time and energy to read it. The people of Zimbabwe and their Members of Parliament are solidly behind their President whom they overwhelmingly elected in 2023. That impeachment will never succeed," he said.

Dr Muswere said Zanu-PF was a colossal party with grassroots support and the majority of MPs in Parliament.

The President's support cuts across the political divide, with a lot of opposition MPs also supporting him because of the great work he has achieved. The party's leadership, Dr Muswere said, was united and would never allow for such a process to unfold.

He described Geza's grounds for impeachment as a "vexatious figment of his imagination that will never see the light of day".

"That piece of trash being circulated amounts to nothing. Zanu-PF has a majority in Parliament and Honourable members of the august House across the political divide appreciate the great work that has been achieved by the Second Republic, led by His Excellency, Cde Dr President E.D. Mnangagwa.

"Geza is in hiding and wanted to use data to foment an uprising that never succeeded as the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe refused to be used to drive agendas they are not part of. He is wanted by the police to answer for his treasonous activities," Dr Muswere said.

The impeachment compensatory falsehood for the massively flopped 31 March Protest , he said, falls short of constitutional and logical merit.

"Apart from the abundant support which the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, enjoys from the ZANU PF Parliamentary majority, his statesmanship is duly endorsed by the opposition.

"Therefore, no sheer stroke of antagonistic intention to this reality will give life to impeachment considerations across the political divide in Parliament. Anyone with impeachment imaginations is labouring to waste.

"Those peddling such falsehoods should be more preoccupied with ensuring that the law doesn't catch up with them following treasonous plotting.

"No amount of maliciously self-concentrated political interest by dubious opportunists will erase the foothold of national prosperity which Zimbabwe is poised to enjoy under the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. We have also taken note of manufactured documents relating to FIU/RBZ," he said.