Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Praises President's Education Reforms

7 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashudu Netsianda

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has hailed President Mnangagwa's transformative leadership in spearheading educational reforms that are reshaping Zimbabwe's learning landscape and influencing the continent.

Speaking at the 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria last Friday, VP Chiwenga said the summit was not just a convergence of minds, but a celebration of shared commitment to education as a powerful tool for development across Africa.

"The 3rd Education Summit is not merely a gathering of minds, but a celebration of our shared commitment to education as a transformative force that shapes the trajectory of our society and serves as a key to development across Africa," said the VP.

He credited President Mnangagwa for his unwavering dedication to human capital development, which he described as pivotal to the country's and SADC region's educational progress.

"President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to human capital development has played a pivotal role in advancing education, not only in our nation, but across the region," he said.

VP Chiwenga further commended the President for embracing Education 5.0 and a heritage-based education model, which he said has moved the country's learning system beyond traditional academic learning to one that puts emphasis on practical skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship and pride in cultural identity.

"These initiatives foster a deeper sense of identity while equipping young people with the tools they need to face the challenges of the future," he said.

VP Chiwenga noted that the Government, under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), has made substantial investments in key areas such as infrastructure, teacher training and curriculum development, which are all aimed at building a robust and future-ready education system.

"Recognising that robust education infrastructure is fundamental to fostering an effective learning environment, President Mnangagwa has championed the construction and renovation of schools across the country, ensuring that students have access to safe and well-equipped classrooms," he noted.

